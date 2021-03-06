Myanmar asks India to return 8 police who fled across border
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Mar 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 06 Mar 2021 02:05 PM BdST
Authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return several police officers who have sought refuge to avoid taking orders from a military junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country last month, an official in northeast India said on Saturday.
Around 30 Myanmar police and their family members came across the border seeking refuge in recent days, as the junta's suppression of protesters turned increasingly violent, with dozens killed since the Feb 1 coup.
The senior-most official in Champhai, a district in the Indian state of Mizoram, told Reuters that she had received a letter from her counterpart in Myanmar's Falam district requesting the return of eight police "in order to uphold friendly relations."
Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali told Reuters on Saturday that she was "waiting for the direction" from the India's Ministry for Home Affairs in New Delhi.
Although there have been instances recounted on social media of police joining the civil disobedience movement and protests against the junta, this is the first reported case of police fleeing Myanmar.
In the letter, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters, Myanmar authorities said they had information on eight police personnel who had crossed into India. The letter listed details for four police, aged between 22 and 25 years, including a female officer.
"In order to uphold friendly relations between the two neighbour countries, you are kindly requested to detain 8 Myanmar police personnel who had arrived to Indian territories and hand-over to Myanmar," the letter said.
India's federal home ministry and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters.
- Widespread electricity cuts in Myanmar
- One killed in Myanmar protests
- ‘She is a hero’
- Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
- 19 Myanmar police cross into India, seeking refuge
- Myanmar activists vow more protests
- Thai activist arrested for burning king's portrait
- Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families
- Myanmar asks India to return 8 police who fled across border
- Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest as UN envoy calls for action
- Widespread electricity cuts in Myanmar after system failure
- One killed as Myanmar police open fire on protesters
- ‘She is a hero’: In Myanmar’s protests, women are on the front lines
- Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Shishir set to become first transgender to present news on TV in Bangladesh
- Government not considering amendment to Digital Security Act: law minister
- Cartoonist Kishore’s health deteriorated while in detention
- Bangladesh is becoming South Asia’s economic bull case: WSJ
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Construction of monument for fallen Indian soldiers may start during 50 years celebrations
- US blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1bn New York Fed account
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Bangladesh logs 635 new virus cases, another 6 die