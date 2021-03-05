One killed as Myanmar police open fire on protesters
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Mar 2021 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2021 02:38 PM BdST
Police opened fire on Friday in the Myanmar city of Mandalay on protesting opponents of a Feb 1 military coup, killing one person, witnesses and media said.
The young man was shot in the neck and died, media said.
Earlier in the day, a big crowd had marched peacefully through the city chanting: "The stone age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us."
More stories
- Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
- 19 Myanmar police cross into India, seeking refuge
- Myanmar activists vow more protests
- Thai activist arrested for burning king's portrait
- Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families
- Videos show extent of Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown
- Foreign firms should suspend all Myanmar business: ex-UN expert
- Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges
Recent Stories
- Hundreds mourn Myanmar's 'Everything will be OK' protester
- 'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters
- Three Myanmar police constables cross over to India seeking refuge
- Myanmar activists vow more protests after bloodiest day since coup
- Thai activist arrested for burning king's portrait
- 'How will they survive?': Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families
Opinion
Most Read
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- PM Hasina takes her first dose of COVID vaccine
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- US blocked Myanmar junta attempt to empty $1bn New York Fed account
- Bangladesh seeks to double vaccine purchases from Serum Institute of India
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh seizes 2kg of crystal meth ‘ice’ from Teknaf beside Rohingya camp
- Cartoonist Kishore hospitalised in Dhaka after release from jail
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82