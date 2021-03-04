Three Myanmar police constables cross over to India seeking refuge
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2021 02:37 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 02:37 PM BdST
Three Myanmar police constables have crossed over to India's northeastern state of Mizoram and are seeking shelter in the country, an Indian police official said on Thursday.
"What they said is they got instructions from the military rule, which they cannot obey so they have run away," said Stephen Lalrinawma, the superintendent of police of Mizoram's Serchhip district, where the three men crossed over on Wednesday afternoon.
India shares a 1,643 kilometer-long land border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people have been killed since the Feb 1 coup by the country's powerful military.
More stories
- Myanmar activists vow more protests
- Thai activist arrested for burning king's portrait
- Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families
- Videos show extent of Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown
- Foreign firms should suspend all Myanmar business: ex-UN expert
- Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges
- ASEAN to tell Myanmar military it is 'appalled' by violence
- Myanmar’s military deploys digital arsenal of repression
Recent Stories
- Myanmar activists vow more protests after bloodiest day since coup
- Thai activist arrested for burning king's portrait
- 'How will they survive?': Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families
- Videos show extent of Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown
- Foreign firms should suspend all Myanmar business, former UN expert says
- Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges
Opinion
Most Read
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Wigmaker sues bdnews24.com for reporting worker unrest
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Brazil’s COVID crisis is a warning to the whole world, scientists say
- Nearly 40 killed in violent day of protests against Myanmar coup, UN envoy says