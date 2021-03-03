Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges
Published: 03 Mar 2021 01:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 01:11 PM BdST
Myanmar's ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years on prison.
Win Myint was arrested on Feb 1 along with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before the military seized power in a coup. Win Myint is also facing charges over violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint's trial date is not known.
