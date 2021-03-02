ASEAN to tell Myanmar military it is 'appalled' by violence
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2021 01:23 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 01:23 PM BdST
Southeast Asian nations will be frank in telling Myanmar's ruling junta they are appalled by violence in the country, and the region needs to bring together ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the military to find a way out, Singapore's foreign minister said.
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are due to hold an informal meeting with a representative of the junta later on Tuesday via video conference.
More stories
- ASEAN foreign ministers to meet on Myanmar
- Suu Kyi faces new charge in court
- Thailand starts COVID vaccination campaign
- Philippines extends virus curbs
- Myanmar employers fretting to pay staff
- Opponents, supporters of Myanmar coup scuffle
- English first at Myanmar protests
- Myanmar junta chief urges economic action
Recent Stories
- Myanmar killings are an escalation, further action being readied: White House
- ASEAN foreign ministers to meet on Myanmar on Tuesday
- Myanmar court files another charge against Suu Kyi; protesters march again
- Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital ahead of vaccine arrivals
- Coup chaos in Myanmar leaves employers fretting over paying staff
Opinion
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Bangladesh bemused by US, UK reaction to writer Mushtaq’s prison death
- Theatre activist Lily Chowdhury, wife of martyred intellectual Munier Chowdhury, dies
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh confirms 585 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- BNP leader Amir Khosru faces grilling over wealth
- Police sue 47 Chhatra Dal leaders, activists over Sunday’s clashes
- France's Sarkozy convicted of corruption but likely to avoid jail
- HC set to decide on cartoonist Kishore's bail plea on Wednesday