ASEAN foreign ministers to meet on Myanmar on Tuesday
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2021 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 03:14 PM BdST
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss Myanmar, Singapore's foreign minister said, calling for the immediate release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"A special ASEAN foreign ministers meeting will be convened via video conference tomorrow and where we will listen to the representative of the Myanmar military authorities," Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament on Monday.
He also called on the Myanmar military authorities to desist from the use of lethal force, "and to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation to prevent further bloodshed, violence and deaths."
On Monday, protesters in Myanmar marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day.
He also urged all parties in Myanmar to engage in discussions to find long-term political solutions, including a way to return to the path of democratic transition.
"We believe this can only begin if President Win Myint, State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, and the other political detainees are immediately released," he told parliament.
A Myanmar court has filed two more charges against Suu Kyi, according to a lawyer acting for her.
Last week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, and Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai, for talks in Bangkok.
The initial efforts led by Indonesia to resolve the crisis have raised suspicion among Myanmar democracy activists who fear dealing with the junta would confer legitimacy on it and its bid to scrap the November election that Suu Kyi won.
- Thailand starts COVID vaccination campaign
- Philippines extends virus curbs
- Myanmar employers fretting to pay staff
- Opponents, supporters of Myanmar coup scuffle
- English first at Myanmar protests
- Myanmar junta chief urges economic action
- Malaysia prepares to deport Myanmar asylum seekers
- Britain summons Myanmar ambassador
- Thailand starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital ahead of vaccine arrivals
- Coup chaos in Myanmar leaves employers fretting over paying staff
- Opponents, supporters of Myanmar coup scuffle as more protests planned
- English first as Myanmar protesters appeal to the world
- Myanmar junta chief urges economic action as Western pressure grows
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- Biden White House asks ‘Trump who?’ ahead of speech to conservatives
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- High Court wants names of Bangladeshis who park funds in Swiss banks
- Bangladesh to set private hospital fees
- Bangladesh court rejects police plea to remand cartoonist Kishore
- At least 18 killed in Myanmar on bloodiest day of protests against coup
- Don't bully Riyadh, Saudi columnists tell Biden administration
- Bangladesh plans to import another 30m COVID vaccine doses
- Myanmar protesters ready for confrontation after bloodiest post-coup unrest