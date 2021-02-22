Britain summons Myanmar ambassador to condemn protest response
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2021 11:50 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 11:50 PM BdST
Britain's summoned the Myanmar ambassador to London for the second time this month on Monday to condemn the Myanmar Security Forces response to protests there and condemn the military coup.
"The Minister for Asia condemned the response by the Myanmar Security Forces to the peaceful protests," a foreign office spokesperson said, referring to Britain's Asia minister Nigel Adams.
"He stressed that the use of violence and force against protesters, which has already led to death and serious injury, was completely reprehensible and must stop."
