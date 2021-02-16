Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for sanctions
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2021 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 01:46 PM BdST
Singapore's foreign minister on Tuesday spoke out about "alarming developments" in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there, which could hurt ordinary citizens.
Addressing parliament, Vivian Balakrishnan said he hoped detainees including ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint could be released so they can negotiate with the ruling military council, which seized power on Feb 1.
Balakrishnan said Singapore, a major investor in Myanmar, was concerned about violent clashes at protests, the arrests of civil servants, internet blackouts and troop deployments and armoured vehicles in city streets.
"These are alarming developments. We urge the authorities to exercise utmost restraint," he said.
"We hope they will take urgent steps to de-escalate the situation. There should be no violence against unarmed civilians. And we hope that there will be peaceful resolution."
Balakrishnan said Suu Kyi's party had achieved a landslide victory in the November election and the coup was "a major setback" for Myanmar's economy, adding Singaporean businesses might reassess their risk profiles and exposure to the country.
Imposing broad sanctions would hurt the population in Myanmar, where poverty was rife, he said, adding he had conveyed that in discussions with western counterparts, including Germany.
The United States and Britain are among countries that have announced or threatened sanctions in response to the Myanmar coup.
"We should not embark on widespread generalised indiscriminate sanctions because the people who will suffer most will be the ordinary people in Myanmar," he said.
His remarks were among the most comprehensive by a minister from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which has a policy of non-interference in its members affairs.
Indonesia and Malaysia have been calling for a special meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar, an ASEAN member.
- Myanmar situation 'alarming': Singapore
- Myanmar protesters block railway line
- Myanmar forces open fire on protesters
- Protests resume in Myanmar
- Anger over arrests in Myanmar
- US urges others to target Myanmar coup leaders
- USAID says redirecting $42.4m in aid away from Myanmar govt
- Protesters defy Myanmar junta
- Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for sanctions
- Myanmar protesters block railway line; UN warns against crackdown
- Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay
- Thousands protest Myanmar coup after night of fear, security patrols
- Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests
- UN rights envoy, US urge sanctions against Myanmar junta
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Saudi court sentences woman to death for murdering Bangladeshi maid
- Al Jazeera report against Bangladesh Army is false, fabricated: ISPR
- Bangladesh regulator summons Robi Axiata after its failure to announce dividends
- Bangladesh to administer second doses of Oxford COVID vaccine after eight weeks
- Bangladesh expected to get second COVID vaccine batch from India on Feb 22
- South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1m vaccine doses
- ‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
- Plan to pump more money into Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane highway project than others
- Saiyid Hassan Sikder appointed RAJUK chairman