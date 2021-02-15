Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay

  >> Reuters 

Published: 15 Feb 2021 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 05:00 PM BdST

Myanmar security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.

The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories