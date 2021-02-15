Myanmar security forces open fire to disperse protesters in Mandalay
Published: 15 Feb 2021 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 05:00 PM BdST
Myanmar security forces opened fire on Monday to disperse protesters in the city of Mandalay, the media outlet Frontier Myanmar reported.
The number of casualties was not clear, it said. A member of a student union in the city said some people were wounded.
