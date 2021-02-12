USAID says redirecting $42.4m in assistance away from Myanmar govt after coup
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2021 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 03:15 PM BdST
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday said it is immediately redirecting $42.2 million of assistance away from work that would have benefited Myanmar's government after conducting a review of its programmes following the coup in the country.
"Rather than supporting the military, we will redirect these funds to support and strengthen civil society," the aid agency said in a statement, adding that it will continue to support the people of Myanmar with approximately $69 million in bilateral programs.
