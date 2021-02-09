New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar; to ban visits from military leaders
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2021 11:50 AM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 11:50 AM BdST
New Zealand is suspending all high-level contact with Myanmar and imposing a travel ban on its military leaders following last week's coup, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday.
New Zealand will also ensure its aid programme will not include projects that are delivered with, or benefit, the military government, Ardern told a news conference.
"Our strong message is we will do what we can from here in New Zealand and one of things we will do is suspend that high level dialogue...and make sure any funding we put into Myanmar does not in any way support the military regime," Ardern said.
New Zealand's aid programme was worth about NZ$42 million ($30 million) between 2018 and 2021, she said.
New Zealand does not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and called on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a separate statement.
Mahuta said the government has also agreed to implement a travel ban, to be formalised in the coming week, on Myanmar’s military leaders.
Myanmar's military leader has vowed to hold a new election and hand power to the winner, seeking to calm mounting protests against the coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government.
- Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia in Jan
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik hub
- Australian adviser to Suu Kyi 'detained'
- Thailand second drug kingpin arrest tightens dragnet
- Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest
- Myanmar military charges Suu Kyi with obscure infraction
- Anti-coup protest on streets of Myanmar
- IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid
- Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January
- To fight or hide: Fear grips Myanmar with military back in charge
- Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar: witnesses
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
- Australian adviser to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'
- Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s week: fireside chats and ‘Bridgerton’ episodes
- Bangladesh logs 316 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day