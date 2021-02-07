Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar: witnesses
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2021 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 10:11 AM BdST
Thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmar’s biggest city on Sunday to protest against the military junta's overthrow and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.
Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons – the colour representing Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracracy Party (NLD) – and chanted, “We don’t want military dictatorship! We want democracy!”
By mid-morning about 100 people had also gathered in the coastal town of Mawlamine in the southeast and students and doctors were gathering in the city of Mandalay.
More stories
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik hub
- Australian adviser to Suu Kyi 'detained'
- Thailand second drug kingpin arrest tightens dragnet
- Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest
- Myanmar military charges Suu Kyi with obscure infraction
- Anti-coup protest on streets of Myanmar
- IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid
- G7 condemns military coup in Myanmar
Recent Stories
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
- Australian adviser to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'
- Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
- Arrest in Thailand of second drug kingpin tightens dragnet on huge syndicate
- Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
- Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- UN urges 'maximum restraint' as India farm protesters widen blockade
- Thai shelter for disabled stray dogs threatened by pandemic
- Biden bars Trump from receiving intelligence briefings, citing ‘erratic behaviour’
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban