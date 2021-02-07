Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2021 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2021 04:12 PM BdST
More than 30 Rohingya people, believed to have fled a refugee camp in Indonesia, were caught arriving in Malaysia by boat last month, the Malaysian police said on Sunday.
The Rohingyas, mostly women, boarded a boat from Tanjung Balai in Indonesia and landed in Selangor, on the west coast of Malaysia on Jan 6, police said.
Seeking refuge, Muslim Rohingya have for years boarded boats fleeing persecution in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh, some taking the dangerous option of travelling with people-smugglers to Southeast Asia.
Malaysia does not recognise refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favoured destination for Rohingyas seeking a better life.
Seventeen Rohingya women, seven men and seven children, as well as five Indonesian women, were on board, police said of the arrivals, which were reported by AFP on Friday.
The Royal Malaysia Police internal security director, Abdul Rahim Jaafar, said 21 of the migrants have been charged with entering the country without valid documents, and two others charged under anti-trafficking laws.
More than a dozen of them have been handed over to the Malaysian Immigration Department, Abdul Rahim said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday during Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's visit that both countries discussed Rohingya issues.
- Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia in Jan
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik hub
- Australian adviser to Suu Kyi 'detained'
- Thailand second drug kingpin arrest tightens dragnet
- Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest
- Myanmar military charges Suu Kyi with obscure infraction
- Anti-coup protest on streets of Myanmar
- IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid
- Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January
- To fight or hide: Fear grips Myanmar with military back in charge
- Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar: witnesses
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
- Australian adviser to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'
- Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban