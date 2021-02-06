Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Feb 2021 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2021 04:15 PM BdST
A surreal, blood-red river inundated the Indonesian village of Jenggot after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, causing a frenzy on social media.
Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood.
“I am so afraid if this photo gets into the bad hands of hoax spreaders,” said a Twitter user Ayah E Arek-Arek. “Fear mongering narratives about signs that it is the end of the world, bloody rain etc”.
Pekalongan is a city known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to depict patterns and drawings, usually on fabric.
It is not uncommon for rivers in Pekalongan to turn different colours. Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month.
“Sometimes there are purple puddles on the road too,” said Twitter user Area Julid, who claimed to be from the area.
The head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha, confirmed that the photos being circulated were real.
“The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while,” he said.
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik hub
- Australian adviser to Suu Kyi 'detained'
- Thailand second drug kingpin arrest tightens dragnet
- Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest
- Myanmar military charges Suu Kyi with obscure infraction
- Anti-coup protest on streets of Myanmar
- IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid
- G7 condemns military coup in Myanmar
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
- Australian adviser to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'
- Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
- Arrest in Thailand of second drug kingpin tightens dragnet on huge syndicate
- Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar after coup
- Arrests made at Myanmar anti-coup protest in Mandalay
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- ‘America is back’: Biden signals break with Trump foreign policy
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Bangladesh stutter in start to second innings after spinners run through West Indies
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories
- Hasina mourns American missionary, ex-Notre Dame College principal Father Peixotto
- Four years after enthusiastic launch, ‘dot Bangla’ domain label draws little interest
- Family says schoolgirl, who fell off a motorbike in Hatirjheel, was murdered
- AstraZeneca vaccine found to be protective against virus variant