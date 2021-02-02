Myanmar's NLD party urges release of Suu Kyi, others 'as soon as possible'
Published: 02 Feb 2021 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2021 01:40 PM BdST
The executive committee of Myanmar's National League for Democracy (NLD) party has called in a statement posted on Facebook for the release by the army of Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted President Win Myint and others "as soon as possible".
The statement posted on a verified Facebook page of party official May Win Myint also called for an acknowledgement of the results of last year's election won by the NLD and for the parliament session due to start this week to be held.
