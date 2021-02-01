Vietnam shuts schools due to virus outbreak ahead of Lunar New Year
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 06:34 PM BdST
Vietnam has shut schools in 22 provinces ahead of the Lunar New Year "Tet" holiday and ended a ruling Communist Party congress early on Monday following the detection of a new cluster of coronavirus cases in northern areas last week.
Thanks to targeted mass testing and strict quarantining, Vietnam has kept its tally to a low 1,850 cases and 35 deaths, winning plaudits worldwide for one of the most successful national responses to the pandemic.
"We'll have a difficult and special Tet ahead, but I'm sure we all will overcome this together," said Vu Duc Dam, the country's coronavirus taskforce chief, according to state media.
The school closures affect more than a third of Vietnam's provinces and cities.
Most of the new cases have been recorded in Hai Duong, where 2,340 factory workers have been isolated after a Vietnamese employee came into contact with a person who tested positive for the more contagious B.1.1.7 British variant of the disease in Japan in mid-January.
'BASICALLY UNDER CONTROL'
The outbreak first reported on Thursday has spread to at least nine cities and provinces. On Monday, the health ministry reported 33 more cases, most in the capital Hanoi.
Long told state media the ministry would support Hanoi to upgrade its capacity to 40,000 tests per day.
On Friday, Vietnam's health minister said the outbreak was "basically under control" in the most affected areas.
On Saturday, his deputy said officials would try to contain the outbreak by Feb 6, ahead of the Tet holiday, which begins on Feb. 10.
The ruling Communist Party, which on Saturday re-selected its party chief Nguyen Phu Trong to serve for a rare third term, cut short a five-yearly congress by one day amid the outbreak.
If the current outbreak is contained, it will be the fourth time the Southeast Asian country has successfully fought back against the virus, and brought it under control.
Vietnam's success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting funds, foreign investors, analysts say
- Myanmar health minister says he is stepping down
- Thailand targets pro-democracy protesters
- Suu Kyi urges people to oppose a coup
- Suu Kyi detained again in coup
- UN urges Myanmar military to respect will of the people
- Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency
- Thailand to distribute locally made vaccines in June
- Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
- Thai police clash with protesters at demonstration against Myanmar coup
- Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election
- Myanmar health minister says leaving post due to 'evolving situation'
- Thailand targets pro-democracy protesters in sweeping legal dragnet
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi urged people to oppose a coup
- Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's torch bearer for democracy, detained again in coup
Most Read
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi
- As virus variants spread, ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Bangladesh apparel makers win $40m lawsuit against American chain Sears
- Declining infection rate drives hopes of curbing COVID spread in Bangladesh
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh