Thai police clash with protesters at demonstration against Myanmar coup
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 05:39 PM BdST
Police in Thailand's capital clashed on Monday with a group of demonstrators who were protesting against a coup that took place in Myanmar, Reuters witnesses said.
At least two people were injured at the protest, which took place outside Myanmar's embassy in the Thai capital, where at least 200 people had gathered, including Thai and Myanmar citizens.
The police arrested at least two people according to the Thai legal monitoring group iLaw.
More stories
- Suu Kyi urges people to oppose a coup
- Suu Kyi detained again in coup
- UN urges Myanmar military to respect will of the people
- Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency
- Thailand to distribute locally made vaccines in June
- Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques
- Thais seek to restore fortunes with mock funerals
- Indonesia virus cases top 1m
Recent Stories
- Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election
- Myanmar health minister says leaving post due to 'evolving situation'
- Thailand targets pro-democracy protesters in sweeping legal dragnet
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi urged people to oppose a coup
- Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's torch bearer for democracy, detained again in coup
- Statement from Myanmar military on state of emergency
Opinion
Most Read
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- As virus variants spread, ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Declining infection rate drives hopes of curbing COVID spread in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh apparel makers win $40m lawsuit against American chain Sears
- Bangladesh name five pacers in Test squad against West Indies eyeing overseas tours
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now