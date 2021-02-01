ASEAN calls for "return to normalcy" in Myanmar after coup
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 05:47 PM BdST
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on Monday for Myanmar to pursue "dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy" after the military staged a coup against the government of Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.
"We reiterate that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community," the 10-member bloc said in a statement.
