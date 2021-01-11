Malaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jan 2021 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 05:22 PM BdST
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states, as the Southeast Asian nation's cumulative cases grew to over 135,000 as of Sunday.
Muhyiddin said interstate travel will also be barred during the two-week lockdown, but assured that five essential sectors will be allowed to continue operating under strict regulations.
More stories
- Indonesians await news of relatives on missing jet
- Indonesia landslides kill 11
- Body parts, debris of Sriwijaya jet found
- Indonesia rescue teams scour sea for crashed plane
- Indonesian plane feared to have crashed
- Indonesia declares Sinovac vaccine halal
- Singapore PM receives COVID-19 vaccine
- Indonesia releases radical cleric linked to Bali bombing
Recent Stories
- Still hoping: Indonesians await news of relatives on missing plane
- Indonesia landslides kill 11, injure 18 in West Java
- Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet
- Indonesia rescue teams scour sea for crashed plane amid poor weather
- Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta
- Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine halal
Opinion
Most Read
- Nine general managers of state-owned banks have not joined new workplaces in over a year
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Hicham of Morocco, Kenya’s Angela win Bangabandhu Dhaka Marathon
- Conspirators against Bangladesh have themselves failed, says Hasina
- Constable Halima mentioned 'OC's apathy' in her diary, claims father
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title