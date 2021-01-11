Home > World > South-East Asia

Malaysia to reimpose 2-week limited lockdown to stem virus spread

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jan 2021 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 05:22 PM BdST

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Kuala Lumpur and five states, as the Southeast Asian nation's cumulative cases grew to over 135,000 as of Sunday.

Muhyiddin said interstate travel will also be barred during the two-week lockdown, but assured that five essential sectors will be allowed to continue operating under strict regulations.

