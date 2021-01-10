Indonesia landslides kill 11, injure 18 in West Java
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jan 2021 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jan 2021 12:43 PM BdST
Landslides caused by heavy rain in western Indonesia killed 11 and injured 18, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) said on Sunday.
The landslides at Cihanjuang Village in West Java, about 150 km (95 miles) southeast of the capital Jakarta took place at 4 pm (0900 GMT) and 7:30 pm on Saturday, BNPB spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement.
"The first landslide was triggered by high rainfall and unstable soil conditions. The subsequent landslide occurred while officers were still evacuating victims around the first landslide area," Raditya added.
The death toll was preliminary as of Sunday morning, he said, adding that potential rain and thunderstorms through the day may hamper rescue efforts.
President Joko Widodo in October warned Indonesia that heavy rains from the La Nina weather system could trigger flooding and landslides, and affect the nation's agricultural output.
A La Nina pattern is characterised by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
Indonesia frequently suffers floods and landslides, particularly during the rainy season from November to March, a situation often worsened by the cutting down of forests.
- Indonesian plane feared to have crashed
- Indonesia declares Sinovac vaccine halal
- Singapore PM receives COVID-19 vaccine
- Indonesia releases radical cleric linked to Bali bombing
- Indonesia Islamic council hopes for halal vaccine ruling
- Indonesia to start vaccinations Jan 13
- Will telework boost women's careers in East Asia?
- Indonesia to release Bali bombings mastermind
- Indonesia rescue teams scour sea for crashed plane amid poor weather
- Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact after taking off from Jakarta
- Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine halal
- 'Please take it,' Singapore PM says after getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Indonesian radical cleric linked to Bali bombings released from jail: media
- Indonesia Islamic council hopes for halal ruling before mass vaccination
Most Read
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Indonesian plane crashes after take-off with 62 aboard
- COVAX offers Pfizer’s COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- Woman alleges police tried to alter the age of her murdered daughter
- Former mayor Khokon slams 'illegal' DSCC eviction drive at Fulbaria market
- Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
- Police detain Ctg crrime suspect ‘Nuru’ from Noakhali
- China to provide COVID-19 vaccines free of charge
- Bangladesh logs 692 new virus cases, another 22 die