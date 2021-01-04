Singapore COVID-19 contact-tracing data accessible to police
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jan 2021 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jan 2021 04:46 PM BdST
Singapore said on Monday its police will be able to use data obtained by its coronavirus contact-tracing technology for criminal investigations, a decision likely to increase privacy concerns around the system.
The technology, deployed as both a phone app and a physical device, is being used by nearly 80% of the 5.7 million population, authorities said after announcing its use would become compulsory in places like shopping malls.
The TraceTogether scheme, one of the most widely used in any country, has raised privacy fears but authorities have said the data is encrypted, stored locally and only tapped by authorities if individuals test positive for COVID-19.
"The Singapore Police Force is empowered ... to obtain any data, including TraceTogether data, for criminal investigations," Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said in response to a question in parliament.
The privacy statement on the TraceTogether website says: "data will only be used for COVID-19 contact tracing".
Privacy concerns have been raised about such apps in various places, including Israel and South Korea.
"Concerns have focused on data security issues associated with the collection, use and storage of the data," law firm Norton Rose Fullbright said on Singapore's scheme in a review of global contact-tracing technology last month.
Asked about the TraceTogether privacy statement by an opposition MP, Tan said: "We do not preclude the use of TraceTogether data in circumstances where citizens' safety and security is or has been affected, and this applies to all other data as well."
Dissent is rare in Singapore, which has been ruled by the same party since its independence in 1965, has strict laws, widespread surveillance and restrictions on public assembly.
Serious crime is also rare.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has previously said privacy concerns about the tech had to be weighed against the need to curb the spread of the virus and keep the economy open.
Singapore has reported only a handful of local COVID-19 cases over the last few months, and its extensive disease surveillance and contact tracing efforts have won international praise including from the World Health Organisation.
- Why Indonesia is vaccinating working population first
- 'Just stay home': Thai PM
- Singapore set for slow recovery from pandemic
- Thailand eyes tougher COVID-19 measures
- Pakistan's truck art goes airborne
- Bangkok to close schools for two weeks
- Mob torches Hindu temple in Pakistan
- Singapore begins COVID vaccinations
Most Read
- Supreme Court lifts ban on session fees at English-medium schools
- BRTA Secretary Aliour Rahman dies of COVID
- In New Year greetings to Myanmar, Bangladesh wishes start of Rohingya return in 2021
- India's Serum Institute says it’ll meet local demand for AstraZeneca vaccine for next two months, before exporting
- Top awards-winning writer Rabeya Khatun dies aged 85
- Bangladesh to pay Tk 6bn in advance for Oxford COVID vaccine
- Hasina wants separate medical unit for police
- Oxford COVID vaccine to cost Tk 425 per dose
- Bangladesh will get COVID vaccine in time, says Beximco official
- This 14-year-old ski daredevil is already a pro and trying not to scare his parents