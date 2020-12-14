Malaysia's Top Glove reports worker's death due to COVID-19, first since outbreak at firm
Published: 14 Dec 2020 12:20 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2020 12:20 PM BdST
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp reported on Monday that one its workers died after contracting COVID-19, the first death since an outbreak at its dormitories and factories.
The world's largest glove maker told Reuters in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19 pneumonia with lung fibrosis.
He had worked at its manufacturing facility in Klang, 40 km (25 miles) west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, for more than two years, the firm said.
The outbreak at Top Glove's facilities in which more than 5,000 workers tested positive was Malaysia's largest cluster. The company said it first detected infections on Nov. 2 among workers who took mandatory pre-flight tests in preparation to return home.
As the number of infections rose sharply, the government put in place strict movement controls and ordered the manufacturer to shut its affected factories in stages last month, to assist in screening and quarantine.
Workers told Reuters that social distancing during work was difficult to maintain and not consistently enforced. Dormitory conditions were also often cramped, with up to 20 people in some rooms.
Last week, the manufacturer said during a financial results call that 94% of workers tested were now fit to return to work.
