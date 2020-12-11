ADB launches $9bn COVID-19 vaccine facility for developing members
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2020 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2020 02:43 PM BdST
The Asian Development Bank said on Friday it has launched a $9 billion facility to help members access and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Called the Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility (APVAX), it will offer "rapid and equitable support" to its developing members as they procure and roll out coronavirus vaccines.
More than 14.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 200,000 deaths have been recorded in Asia and the Pacific, the ADB said.
More stories
- ADB launches $9bn vaccine facility for developing Asia
- Modi, Hasina to relaunch Haldibari-Chilahati rail route
- Singapore cruise ship turns back after COVID-19 case aboard
- Indonesian finds calling in cat fashion makeovers
- Moderna seeks Singapore approval for COVID vaccine
- Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodation
- Indonesia police hunt suspected militants
- Malaysia will hold polls after COVID-19 ends: PM
Most Read
- Dream edges closer as Padma Bridge gets its final span
- Ivermectin shows promise in treatment of COVID-19 patients: icddr,b
- Bangladesh will be the key leader of 4th Industrial Revolution: Sajeeb Wazed
- Facebook takes action against hackers in Bangladesh, Vietnam
- France to support digitalisation of Bangladesh’s power sector with €100m credit
- Bangladesh expects first shipment of COVID vaccine in Jan
- US set to sanction Turkey over Russian defence system
- Bangladesh reports 1,861 new virus cases, deaths surge by 37
- Court rejects Bangabandhu statue vandalism case against Khaleda, Tarique
- US sets record for daily deaths as hospitals nationwide near or exceed capacity