Moderna seeks Singapore approval for use of its COVID-19 vaccine

If all goes well, the first batch of vaccines could arrive as early as this month.

Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told The Straits Times on Tuesday night that the company is in talks with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore.

"We've started sending to Singapore, all the information that we have, and we're having a very good dialogue with them," he said.

"It is of course their decision how long they need to be comfortable with the data, because their (priority) is to ensure safety, but I anticipate that it could be maybe in December, maybe in January."

Bancel declined to give details on the number of doses that Singapore would receive, citing confidentiality clauses, but said Moderna will be ready to ship its vaccines Singapore "right away" once approval is given.

Last month, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore would work on securing a portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines to cater to different segments of the population instead of relying on just one vaccine.

Moderna on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, following the release of the full results from its late-stage clinical trial.

The results of the trial, which involved 30,000 people, had shown that the vaccine was 94.1 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19, and 100 per cent effective at preventing severe disease from the coronavirus.

Bancel said that the company was on track to produce 20 million doses by the end of December, and from 500 million to a billion in 2021. Each person has to have two doses of the vaccine, administered a month apart.

Both vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, leverage a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA). There are no mRNA vaccines currently available on the market.

But Bancel gave the assurance that people can be confident about its safety.

He said mRNA vaccines have been tested on humans before, citing clinical trials in Germany that took place before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also noted that no severe adverse events had occurred among volunteers during the late-stage clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you look at all vaccines, across all technologies, known to regulators, any serious side effects usually happen within six weeks of the jab," he said.