In safe Singapore's 'cursed' town, ghosts and odd happenings
With a torch in one hand and an electromagnetic metre in the other, paranormal investigator Charles Goh scours some shrub land in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter he had three decades ago.
Goh's investigations have led him to the residential neighbourhood of Yishun, an area little visited by tourists that has developed a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world's safest cities.
In recent years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings - spawning reams of satirical sites, online memes and local media coverage.
Paranormal investigator Charles Goh looks for signs of former settlements in a jungle near Yishun, in Singapore Oct 15, 2020. REUTERS
Local politicians say there are rational explanations for these events and statistics show crime rates are not unusual.
But Goh, a safety manager for a construction firm, has a theory that ancient burial sites disturbed during the town's rapid development could have been behind the spooky encounter he had at a military camp in Yishun thirty years ago.
People sit at the void deck of a public housing block in Yishun, Singapore, Oct 28, 2020. REUTERS
Others who have investigated Yishun's "weird and sometimes dangerous" reputation, like Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan have come to less exciting conclusions.
"I discovered that it is just a nice neighbourhood," said Ojisan, who started making videos about Yishun last year.
But the normalcy of his encounters with friendly locals, tasty food and neat parks haven't dampened interest for his videos, attracting tens of thousands of views.
He says part of the fascination for his mainly Japanese audience is that Singapore is seen as an uneventful place. It was ranked as the second safest city globally last year, behind Tokyo, in the Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index.
Blocks of public housing flats are pictured in Yishun, Singapore, Oct 28, 2020. REUTERS
As for paranormal encounters, Ng quipped: "We have got a lot of temples around in Yishun, so hopefully that will help to curb this curse and the supernatural powers that are at play."
