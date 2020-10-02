Gadgets for groceries: coronavirus sparks Philippines online barter trade
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2020 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2020 10:43 AM BdST
In the middle of a coronavirus lockdown in the Philippine capital, Grace Lagaday was struggling to breastfeed her newborn without milk storage bottles and nursing pads.
With shopping centres shut and public movement restricted, Lagaday turned to a centuries-old method of trade with a new tech twist: online bartering.
A search of Facebook barter trade groups found the supplies she needed for her baby girl and they were in Lagaday's hands the next day, in return for bags of M&Ms chocolates and a jar of Nutella spread.
"I really needed breastfeeding stuff but very limited goods were available," Lagaday told Reuters. "For a mom who gave birth during this pandemic season, bartering helped me find good deals for my baby."
Lagaday, who has since traded clothes hangers for five kilograms of rice and an electric mosquito killer for two litres of cooking oil, is among hundreds of thousands of Filipinos who have joined Facebook barter groups in recent months.
Reuters has identified just over 100 barter groups, some with as many as a quarter of a million members, have sprung up since the Philippines' main island of Luzon, home to half its 107 million population, entered a hard lockdown in mid-March that lasted two months.
Among the extreme exchanges: a 36-year-old man from Cebu province in central Philippines traded a 1993 Mitsubishi Lancer for 125,000 pesos ($2,574) in cash and canned goods, noodles, and sacks of rice that he distributed to the poor, while a 20-year-old college student, also from Cebu, swapped two buckets of fried chicken for a live gamefowl.
Barter trade has a long tradition in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands that can make transportation of goods difficult at the best of times.
Grace Lagaday, 31, is photographed with her husband and children at a relative's home, in Rizal province, east of Manila, Philippines, September 23, 2020. Picture taken September 23, 2020. REUTERS
Google searches for "barter trade" surged 203% over April and May and with Manila and nearby provinces still subjected to some movement restrictions, the Facebook groups continue to buzz with activity. Thousands of posts a day vie for attention for swaps of books, clothes, gadgets and accessories, glassware, appliances, cars, groceries and animals.
An hour after offering her father's gamefowl for a trade, Karly Jan Tañola went home with 16 pieces of fried chicken.
"I made a deal with the first person who commented and because of his excitement to get the fighting cock, he hurriedly left work and met me," she told Reuters.
POLICY BACKFLIP
The resurgence of barter trade online is causing some headaches for the government. Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez performed an embarrassing backflip in July to reassure people that swaps for personal gain were fine just a day after he warned that barter trade was a tax-dodging illegal practice. That stance had drawn the ire of thousands of social media users who lambasted the government for finding new ways to impose taxes even in amid the pandemic.
With the economy entering its first recession in almost three decades and unemployment spiking to a record high of 17.7% as a result of the pandemic, people expect to be relying on online barter trade for some time.
"I sorted through old stuff to trade with people in need of it," said Josefa Amadure, who was looking for a baby rocker as she plans for the arrival of her second child. "Bartering is popular and safe because no cash is involved."
- Gadgets for groceries
- Myanmar students face jail over pamphlet protest
- S Korea virus cases fall to the lowest in 44 days
- Young women take front-line in Thai protest
- Singapore debates ban on hijab at work
- Philippines keeps one metre distancing rule
- Malaysia battles plastic waste in beaches, shops
- COVID-19 stigma runs deep in Indonesia
Most Read
- Bangladesh to extend school shutdown, announce HSC exam date next week
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- Huawei cuts jobs in Bangladesh handset business
- Bangladesh extends shutdown of schools to Oct 31 amid pandemic
- Nagad offers the lowest cash withdrawal charge in Bangladesh
- Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19
- Government reappoints Taqsem as managing director of Dhaka WASA amid controversies
- Green Line to pay another Tk 2m to crash victim Russell Sarker
- DNA of six suspects in Sylhet MC College gang-rape sampled
- Tangled mess of overhead cables blemishes Dhaka skyline a decade after court order