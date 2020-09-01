Malaysia to bar long-term pass holders from India, Indonesia, Philippines
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Sep 2020 06:43 PM BdST Updated: 01 Sep 2020 06:43 PM BdST
Malaysia on Tuesday said it would bar entry of long-term immigration pass holders from India, Indonesia and the Philippines from Sept 7, in a bid to curtail imported coronavirus cases amid a spate of new clusters in the country.
Health authorities in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy have recorded over 9,300 cases as of Tuesday, and 128 deaths, with new cases found in clusters detected in at least four states.
The entry ban on pass holders from the three countries will include permanent residents, expatriates, students and those on spouse visas and participants of Malaysia's My Second Home programme, senior minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.
"The decision was made on the advice of the health ministry to clamp down on the spread of imported COVID-19 cases," Ismail Sabri said in a televised news conference.
India is the third most affected country by the pandemic behind the United States and Brazil, with its coronavirus tally reaching nearly 3.7 million on Tuesday.
A total of 7,505 people have died of the coronavirus in Indonesia, the highest in the region, while the Philippines, which has reported over 224,000 cases, has seen a continuous rise in infections.
- Floods bruise a war-weary Afghanistan
- Afghan floods death toll hits 150
- Floods kill over 70 in Afghanistan
- Malaysia's Najib back on the stump despite guilty verdict
- Bali postpones plans to reopen to foreign tourists
- Indonesia books 40m vaccine doses from Sinovac
- Kim admits his economic goals have failed
- Netflix tools up in SE Asia as Disney+ arrives
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- DNCC to launch eviction drive to free up walkways
- Pranab Mukherjee, a ‘colossus’ in public life, dies after developing lung infection
- Pranab Mukherjee, India's first Bengali president and a friend of Bangladesh
- Bangladesh in line to get Oxford University's vaccine candidate: minister
- China can make India suffer 'severe' military losses: Global Times
- 'Here we go again’: A second virus wave grips Spain
- Bangladesh lifts ban on public movement at night amid pandemic
- Bangladesh bids adieu to CR Dutta, a war hero and dreamer of a secular nation
- EC changes tack on plans to rename local govt bodies, posts in Bangla
- Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China