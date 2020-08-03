Landslides kill 10 in Nepal as heavy rains take toll in South Asia
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2020 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2020 04:15 PM BdST
Heavy rain in Nepal triggered landslides on Monday that killed eight labourers at a construction site and two members of a family, taking the toll in floods and landslides to 177 since late May.
Elsewhere in South Asia, the annual rainy season brought more misery with at least 135 people killed in Bangladesh since late June in the longest-running floods there in more than two decades, while floods have killed nearly 120 people and displaced millions in the Indian states of Assam and Bihar.
Nepali government official Murari Wasti told Reuters that the labourers were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter near the capital, Kathmandu, when the landslide hit.
"Rescuers dug through the mud and took out all eight bodies," Wasti said. One injured labourer had been taken to hospital.
A second landslide nearby killed a woman and her husband.
Wasti said 57 people were missing and 111 injured in floods or landslides caused by the May-September monsoon rains.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has also been hit with four soldiers killed there last month while rescuing villagers trapped in floods, officials said.
The conditions have complicated the poor region's efforts to fight the novel coronavirus, especially in densely populated Bangladesh, which has reported 240,746 infections with 3,154 deaths.
More than 1 million people are marooned in Bangladesh and thousands of hectares of land have been submerged, forcing more than 60,000 into crowed shelters, said Enamur Rahman, junior minister of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
"This is really challenging," he said, while adding that efforts were being made to maintain social distancing.
The runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains had pushed levels of many of Bangladesh's rivers into the danger zone, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer at the Bangladesh Water Development Board, contributing to the worst flooding since 1998.
- 15 Afghan civilians die in clashes with Pakistan
- Muslims across Asia perform Eid prayers
- Malaysia's ruling coalition stumbles as key ally quits
- Reactions to Najib’s guilty verdict of Malaysia's Najib
- Malaysia’s Najib jailed for 12 years
- Missing Rohingyas found alive on Malaysian islet
- HK extends virus restrictions
- Second virus wave in Asia prompts fresh lockdowns
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Government reconstitutes committee to probe police killing of ex-army major
- 20 policemen removed over killing of ex-army major at Cox’s Bazar checkpoint
- After days of gloom, Dhaka cattle traders smile big on Eid eve amid pandemic
- Dhaka did not empty out as coronavirus stops usual Eid holiday exodus
- India's Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, hospitalised
- Protagonists in iconic Bengali song ‘Coffee House’ are all fictional, says composer Ghosh
- Bangladesh aims to revive pandemic-hit tourism
- Random cattle slaughter, health rules defiance mark Eid in Dhaka amid pandemic
- NASA astronauts make historic return home aboard SpaceX capsule
- Bangladesh counts 886 new virus cases, lowest since May 9, as sample collection slows