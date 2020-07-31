Muslims perform Eid prayers with social distancing, masks
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jul 2020 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2020 02:26 PM BdST
Muslims across Asia, taking precautions against the novel coronavirus such as wearing face masks and temperature checks, performed prayers on Friday to mark the festival of Eid-ul-Azha in mosques with reduced capacity as well as on the streets.
In Indonesia, worshippers were advised to maintain social distancing during the prayers as the world's biggest Muslim-majority country struggles to contain the spread of the virus.
Indonesia's religious ministry also asked mosques to shorten ceremonies this year, while many mosques cancelled the ritual of slaughtering livestock and distributing meat to the community.
Muslims wearing protective face masks prepare to slaughter a cow during Eid-ul-Azha festival at a mosque, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 31, 2020. REUTERS
"This year's Eid-ul-Azha is very different from previous years because we need to follow health protocols as we perform prayers, like maintaining social distancing," said Devita Ilhami, 30, who was at the Sunda Kelapa mosque in Jakarta.
She also noted they had to bring their own prayer mats, with markers on the ground to show where they should be laid.
Muslims wearing protective face masks prepare to slaughter a cow during Eid-ul-Azha festival at a mosque, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 31, 2020. REUTERS
In Malaysia, while some mosques cancelled the ritual of slaughtering livestock, 13 cows were killed in the traditional way by cutting the throat under rules limiting the number of animals and people at the Tengku Abdul Aziz Shah Jamek mosque in Kuala Lumpur.
Meanwhile, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will attend prayers in Kabul. Islamist Taliban militants have announced they will observe a three-day ceasefire for the holiday, offering some respite from weeks of increasing violence in the country.
Thai Muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Thai Islamic Centre amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2020. REUTERS
"Only small groups of worshippers will be allowed into mosques," said Shafique Qasim, a senior cleric at the Nakhoda mosque in the eastern city of Kolkata, adding that no prayers would be held on the streets.
A muslim girl attends Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2020. REUTERS
In southern Karnataka state, authorities are requiring mosques to disinfect their premises, use thermal scanners, provide hand-washing facilities and ensure individuals maintain a distance of 6 feet (1.83 m) between each other.
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers on the street in Jakarta, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Indonesia, July 31, 2020. REUTERS
