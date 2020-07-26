Twenty-four Rohingya refugees feared drowned off Malaysian resort island
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jul 2020 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2020 04:52 PM BdST
Malaysian authorities launched a search on Sunday for 24 Rohingya refugees who went missing while trying to swim to shore from a boat off the resort island of Langkawi.
Muslim-majority Malaysia has long been a favoured destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Malaysia's coastguard said 25 people had tried to swim to shore late on Saturday when their boat was near the west coast of the island but only one reached land.
Two boats and one aircraft were sent out on Sunday to scour an area of more than 100 square nautical miles, according to Mohd Zawawi Abdullah, provincial director for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.
"We have relayed information to other rescue agencies and local fishing communities and will also inform the Thai authorities ... to assist in the search," Zawawi said in a statement.
Police detained the person who reached shore for questioning. They did not say what happened to the boat.
Last month, 269 Rohingya were detained on arrival in Langkawi.
At the time, the head of the MMEA said the 269 were transferred from a larger "motherboat" on which dozens of people were believed to have died and were thrown into the sea over a four-month voyage.
Malaysia does not recognise the refugee status. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said last month the country could not take in any more Rohingya, citing a struggling economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
- Vietnam goes on coronavirus alert
- Singapore PM flags retirement delay over virus
- Singapore to finish virus testing at dorms by Aug 7
- Vietnam bans wildlife trade
- Pakistani journalist freed after abduction
- Afghan all-girls robotics team designs ventilator
- Pakistan resumes anti-polio drive
- US and China trade barbs in Myanmar
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- TV talk-shows elevated Shahed to dizzying heights. Now embarrassed journalists deride him
- US reopens Bangabandhu killer Rashed Chowdhury’s asylum case after 15 years
- Ex-CMSD director Shahidullah dies of COVID-19
- Floods continue in nearly a third of Bangladesh for three weeks
- Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Indian court on former employee's complaint
- Officials push US-China relations toward point of no return
- Former BCL leader Sharmin Jahan remanded for three days over mask scam
- Malaysia arrests Bangladeshi man who appeared in Al Jazeera documentary
- Bangladesh records 54 new virus deaths, cases jump by 2,275
- Calls for more shopping time grow louder as pandemic cuts Eid sales