Indonesia calls for ‘equal access’ to coronavirus medicine for developing countries

"We need to fight for just and timely access to affordable COVID-19 medicine and vaccine," Widodo said in a statement.

"Debt relief and debt repayment obligations from official creditors (for developing countries) need be rediverted into financing the handling of COVID-19."

The Indonesian president attended a virtual summit on COVID-19 held by 39 heads of states that are part of the "Non-Aligned Movement" (NAM), a Cold War era bloc that was established in 1961 and declared itself non-partisan to any major powers.

Indonesia Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a video conference on Tuesday at midnight that the NAM countries would form a task force to compile crucial "medical and humanitarian" needs for member states, that would then be conveyed to donor countries and organisations.

The COVID-19 illness, caused by the new coronavirus, has killed 864 people and infected 11,587 in Indonesia.

World leaders promised US$8 billion on Monday for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, according to an announcement by European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.