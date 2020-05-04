Bangkok's street food hub of Chinatown comes alive as lockdown eases
>> Reuters
Published: 04 May 2020 07:02 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2020 07:02 PM BdST
Thailand has loosened restrictions on some businesses after progress in containing the coronavirus, bringing life back to the streets, including the hawker-food heaven of Bangkok's Chinatown.
Thailand was the first country outside China to record a case of the coronavirus, back in January, but its daily tally of new cases has fallen to single digits for the past week, with a total of 2,969 confirmed infections and 54 deaths, as of Sunday.
The government has welcomed the progress with a relaxation of some lockdown rules, allowing food stalls and restaurants outside shopping malls to reopen, and allowing shops to sell alcohol for drinking at home.
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2020. REUTERS
Up to Sunday, restaurants and street stalls were only allowed to sell food for takeaway or delivery.
Customers are now allowed to eat in again but are meant to observe social distancing, with tables spaced apart.
Wannika Naphon, happy to be getting out for a meal for the first time in weeks, said she was confident businesses would be careful with distancing.
A street vendor wearing a protective face mask waits for customers in Chinatown, after the government started opening some restaurants outside shopping malls, parks, and barbershops during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2020. REUTERS
Under the relaxed rules, outdoor markets, small shops, parks and outdoor sports facilities, barbers and pet groomers can reopen.
But a nighttime curfew, from 10 p.m., will remain until the end of the month so it will be some time before Bangkok's famous night life even begins to get back to normal.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Singapore looks to ramp up factory activities as virus curbs ease
- Myanmar dismisses fresh war crimes allegations by UN rights envoy as 'biased'
- On coronavirus ICU front line: A Thai nurse's story
- Children in South Asia at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunisation drive: UNICEF
- Eco-isolation: Ramadan quarantine with an Indonesian twist
- Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid pandemic
- Asia's mosques deserted as coronavirus keeps Ramadan faithful away
- Singapore races to build beds for COVID-19 patients as cases surge
- Coronavirus crisis offers Taiwan a chance to push back against China
- Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread
Most Read
- Unconvincing explanations cloud dramatic coronavirus recovery figure in Bangladesh
- Historian, author Prof Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms
- Govt offices to partially reopen amid shutdown, says PM Hasina
- Bangladesh records the death of another doctor from coronavirus
- Tracking the ‘murder hornet’: A deadly pest has reached North America
- Bangladesh extends virus shutdown to May 16 as cases surge
- Sunny days draw crowds to beaches, parks as US reopens from lockdowns
- Bangladesh Bank freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Bangladesh to shut inter-district transports during Eid