Myanmar dismisses fresh war crimes allegations by UN rights envoy as 'biased'
>> Reuters
Published: 02 May 2020 10:27 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2020 10:27 AM BdST
A Myanmar government spokesman on Friday dismissed allegations by the departing United Nations rights envoy that the military was committing fresh war crimes in Rakhine state as "biased", blaming rebels for violations.
"We found that her investigation has no balance and was biased," government spokesman Zaw Htay told a press conference on Friday.
Yanghee Lee, special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, said in her final statement on Wednesday the army was engaged in activities against rebels that may amount to “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in Rakhine and Chin states.
She said the basis for her conclusion was that the armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, have ramped up attacks against civilians in recent weeks with air and artillery strikes.
Dozens have died and tens of thousands been displaced in the region in recent weeks.
Two military spokesmen did not answer phone calls from Reuters seeking comment, but the army has denied targeting civilians.
Addressing the media on Friday, Zaw Htay said that troops from the Arakan Army, an insurgent group that wants greater autonomy for the western region, dress as civilians when they carry out attacks.
"When the military responds with counter-attacks to those who pretend as civilians, there is collateral damage," he said. "There is no intention. From the military side, they have done the necessary investigations."
The Arakan Army did not immediately publish a statement in response.
Zaw Htay also said the group was responsible for attacking a World Health Organization vehicle in late April, killing the driver. The Arakan Army has blamed that attack on the army.
The government has formed an investigative committee to probe the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- On coronavirus ICU front line: A Thai nurse's story
- Children in South Asia at risk as coronavirus disrupts immunisation drive: UNICEF
- Eco-isolation: Ramadan quarantine with an Indonesian twist
- Ramadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid pandemic
- Asia's mosques deserted as coronavirus keeps Ramadan faithful away
- Singapore races to build beds for COVID-19 patients as cases surge
- Coronavirus crisis offers Taiwan a chance to push back against China
- Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread
- Chinese and Malaysian ships in South China Sea standoff
- Indonesia reports highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia
Most Read
- Shahiduzzaman is first Bangladesh MP to catch COVID-19
- India extends nationwide lockdown, to allow relaxations in lower-risk zones
- Bangladesh virus death toll hits 170, cases top 8,000
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Lax lockdown fails to contain coronavirus spread in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh fails to fill Hajj quota amid virus crisis
- Bangladesh banker breaks quarantine orders to marry, penalised
- A life-or-death battle: 4 days of kidney failure but no dialysis
- KCNA reports N Korea leader Kim Jong Un resuming public activity
- Bangladesh in Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year