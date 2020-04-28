Home > World > South-East Asia

Eco-isolation: Ramadan quarantine with an Indonesian twist

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2020 04:36 PM BdST

Returning to his Java village for Ramadan, Abdullah Al-Mabrur pitched a tent in the forest over concerns he might be carrying the coronavirus - and is now spending his self-imposed isolation cleaning up the river he played in as a child.

The Indonesian government banned "mudik" - citizens' traditional return to their home towns and villages for the fasting month - on Friday to help contain the spread of the epidemic.

Ramadan began the same day, but by then Al-Mabrur had already travelled back from West Sumatra, where he ran a traditional medicine clinic he was forced to close after business plummeted.

Concerned he might have contracted the virus from one of his patients, the 42-year-old chose to avoid the village and stay alone in full protective gear in the nearby bamboo forest.

His daily tasks include clearing the river of rubbish, building a bamboo bridge across it and reading the Koran.

"I have to take care of my family and my environment to cut the spread of the COVID-19 disease," he told Reuters TV. "I see a lot of benefits (isolating) here by the riverbank. This is where I played as a child, 35 years ago."

Each day his family stops by to deliver food.

"I support him because he is trying to keep everyone healthy and prevent people from gossiping about us," said his wife Susanti, after one recent visit.

The village also welcomes his decision.

"The condition of the river is better than before thanks to his good intentions and kindness," said community leader Sumadi.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has reported just over 9,000 coronavirus cases with 765 deaths, the highest toll in East Asia after China.

Last year, an estimated 19.5 million people in the archipelago of more than 260 million people undertook "mudik".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An online Ramadan bazaar trader wraps

Ramadan bazaars go online in Southeast Asia

Two men eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside an almost empty Sidi Saiyyed mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, Apr 26, 2020. REUTERS

Mosques deserted, locked up in Asia 

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arriving from Batam, Indonesia, pass a temperature screening station at the Singapore Cruise Center, following the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Singapore races to build beds for virus patients

A family watches fireworks to celebrate Mazu's birthday in front of Chaotian Temple in Beigang, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Yunlin, Taiwan on Apr 15, 2020. REUTERS

COVID-19: Taiwan's chance to push back against China

Indonesian people queue for free food and masks amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 21, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus

Representational image. Reuters

Chinese, Malaysian ships in standoff

Ali Akbar, 52, a parking attendant, uses a plastic bottle for a face mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Apr 15, 2020.  REUTERS

Indonesia virus cases top in Southeast Asia

Myanmar New Year: People dance to music as they get sprayed with water during Myanmar's New Year Water Festival in Yangon, Myanmar April 13, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.