Indonesia reports highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2020 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 04:04 PM BdST
Indonesia reported on Friday 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases to 5,923 and surpassing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 24 new deaths attributed to the disease, taking the total to 420, and said Indonesia has performed 42,000 tests for the virus.
