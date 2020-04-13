Home > World > South-East Asia

'Rice ATM' feeds Vietnam's poor amid virus lockdown

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Apr 2020 02:29 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 02:29 PM BdST

Previous Next
A Vietnamese entrepreneur in Ho Chi Minh City has invented a 24/7 automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for people out of work following an ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Vietnam has reported 262 COVID-19 cases, and no deaths so far, but as a result of a 15-day social distancing programme that began on March 31 many small businesses have been shuttered and thousands of people temporarily laid off from work.

Nguyen Thi Ly's husband was among those who have lost their job.

"This rice ATM has been helpful. With this one bag of rice, we can have enough for one day," said the 34-year-old mother of three children. "Now, we only need other food. Our neighbors sometimes gave us some leftover food, or we have instant noodles."

The machine distributes a 1.5kg (3.3lb) bagful of rice from a small silo to waiting workers, many of whom are street sellers or people who earned a living from cash-in-hand jobs like housekeeping or selling lottery tickets.

Hoang Tuan Anh, the businessman behind the idea, had initially donated a batch of smart doorbells to hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City before turning his technological expertise to food distribution.

Similar 'rice ATMs' have been set up in other big cities like Hanoi, Hue and Danang, according to state media.

A woman walks after getting rice from a 24/7 automatic rice dispensing machine, 'Rice ATM', during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

A woman walks after getting rice from a 24/7 automatic rice dispensing machine, 'Rice ATM', during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Apr 11, 2020. REUTERS

Employees monitoring the rice ATM declined to comment, but Anh told state media he wanted people to feel they still had access to food and resources, despite the current economic difficulties they found themselves in.

"I refer to this machine as a 'rice ATM' because people can withdraw rice from it, assured that there are still good people out there who want to give them a second chance," he said.

While many in the Communist-ruled country can rely on a social safety-net, and the government has introduced a stimulus package designed to help society’s most vulnerable, some people living on the margin, like Ly and her family, have not received enough support.

"I read about this rice ATM on the internet. I came to check it out, and couldn’t believe it came out for real. I really hope the sponsors would keep doing this until the end of the pandemic," said Ly, adding that her family's biggest problem was now paying their rent.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Volunteers Deri Setyawan, 25, and Septian Febriyanto, 26, sit on a bench as they play the role of 'pocong', or known as 'shroud ghost', to make people stay at home amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside the gate of Kepuh village in Sukoharjo regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors

Ratih Purwarini, a doctor who passed away due to coronavirus disease, is pictured at Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park in Pasuruan, East Java province, Indonesia, Aug 28, 2011, in this handout photo obtained by Reuters on April 10, 2020. Purnomo Sidik's Family/ REUTERS

Indonesian doctor's death exposes risks of virus battle

Rohingya refugees wearing protective masks keep a social distance while waiting to receive goods from volunteers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Apr 7, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia extends virus curbs until Apr 28

A man wearing a protective mask is seen at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport as Thailand temporarily banned all passenger flights from landing in the country to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Thailand, April 6, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in virus cases

Heineken to resume operations in Malaysia amid virus curbs

A soldier and police officer stand guard at an entrance at the City One condominium which has been placed under a lockdown after cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed in the building, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingyas

Local villager Arifin Anak Mingok stands behind a roadblock set up in Busut Baru village in Hulu Langat, Selangor State, Malaysia on Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia's indigenous people flee into forests to escape virus

Red Cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant near a beauty salon in a densely populated neighbourhood area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 4, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia's virus infections top 2,000

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.