Home > World > South-East Asia

Malaysia extends movement curbs until April 28 to contain coronavirus outbreak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Apr 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 03:36 PM BdST

Malaysia on Friday extended movement and travel restrictions that have been put in place to contain a coronavirus outbreak for two more weeks, until April 28.

The curbs, first imposed on March 18, were originally set to end on April 14. Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia with more than 4,200 reported, including 118 new cases on Friday.

"It may take a few months before we can say we are free of the virus," Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man wearing a protective mask is seen at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport as Thailand temporarily banned all passenger flights from landing in the country to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Thailand, April 6, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in virus cases

Heineken to resume operations in Malaysia amid virus curbs

A soldier and police officer stand guard at an entrance at the City One condominium which has been placed under a lockdown after cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed in the building, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingyas

Local villager Arifin Anak Mingok stands behind a roadblock set up in Busut Baru village in Hulu Langat, Selangor State, Malaysia on Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia's indigenous people flee into forests to escape virus

Red Cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant near a beauty salon in a densely populated neighbourhood area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 4, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia's virus infections top 2,000

A view of an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore’s virus struggle shows colossal task of global containment

People hold donated meals after standing in line for free food given by a restaurant, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia virus death toll rises to highest in Asia after China

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok, Thailand Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

'Shoot them dead': Duterte on lockdown violators

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.