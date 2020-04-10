Malaysia extends movement curbs until April 28 to contain coronavirus outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Apr 2020 03:36 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 03:36 PM BdST
Malaysia on Friday extended movement and travel restrictions that have been put in place to contain a coronavirus outbreak for two more weeks, until April 28.
The curbs, first imposed on March 18, were originally set to end on April 14. Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia with more than 4,200 reported, including 118 new cases on Friday.
"It may take a few months before we can say we are free of the virus," Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address.
