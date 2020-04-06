Home > World > South-East Asia

Indonesia announces biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases, 24 doctors now dead

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Apr 2020 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 07:06 PM BdST

Indonesia announced its biggest daily increase in novel coronavirus cases on Monday and a medical association said 24 doctors had now died after contracting the virus.

The rise in the death toll among doctors, which has doubled since last week, followed criticism of a lack of protective equipment in Indonesia.

The 218 new coronavirus cases took the number overall in Indonesia to 2,491. The 209 confirmed deaths among people who have contracted the virus is the highest number of fatalities in Asia outside China.

"The trend of (doctors dying) is heading for the sky," said Halik Malik, a spokesman for the Indonesian Doctors Association which confirmed the doctors' deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"The risk of medical workers getting infected is always there... but the point is medical workers need to be protected in any way," said Malik.

A number of rights groups, including Amnesty International, have expressed concern at the high proportion of deaths among medical workers.

"The death of medical workers is not just a number, but an alarm for the country to fix their health system in an emergency situation," a coalition of the groups said in a statement on Saturday.

Health experts have pointed to the high percentage of deaths among the number of confirmed cases as a sign the outbreak is much larger than official data suggests in the world's fourth most-populous nation.

Indonesia's own intelligence agency last week revealed that it expected coronavirus cases to peak in the next three months, surpassing 100,000 cases by July.

President Joko Widodo told a cabinet meeting on Monday that personal protective equipment (PPE) had been distributed across Indonesia, though he said regional officials must monitor the arrival of the equipment in hospitals.

Indonesian healthcare workers have at time faced a lack of protective gear, with some doctors forced to wear raincoats and bring their own masks to protect themselves from the virus.

A deficit in hospital beds, medical staff and intensive care facilities has raised concern the coronavirus crisis could push Indonesia's health system to the brink.

At least 10 Indonesian provinces, including the eastern provinces of Maluku and Papua, lack COVID-19 facilities, Doni Monardo, the head of Indonesia's coronavirus taskforce, told parliament on Monday.

In recent weeks, Indonesia has converted a former Vietnam war era refugee camp on an uninhabited island off Sumatra, and a former athletes' village into coronavirus treatment facilities.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Heineken to resume operations in Malaysia amid virus curbs

A soldier and police officer stand guard at an entrance at the City One condominium which has been placed under a lockdown after cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been confirmed in the building, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia intercepts boat ferrying 202 suspected Rohingyas

Local villager Arifin Anak Mingok stands behind a roadblock set up in Busut Baru village in Hulu Langat, Selangor State, Malaysia on Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia's indigenous people flee into forests to escape virus

Red Cross personnel wearing protective suits spray disinfectant near a beauty salon in a densely populated neighbourhood area, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 4, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia's virus infections top 2,000

A view of an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore’s virus struggle shows colossal task of global containment

People hold donated meals after standing in line for free food given by a restaurant, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakarta, Indonesia, Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia virus death toll rises to highest in Asia after China

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a plenary session at a regional summit in Bangkok, Thailand Nov 2, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

'Shoot them dead': Duterte on lockdown violators

Men wearing protective face masks rest on makeshift beds in a Catholic school's gymnasium which turned into a shelter for the homeless following the enforcement of a community quarantine in the Philippine main island to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, Mar 31, 2020. REUTERS

Virus quarantine varies across Asia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.