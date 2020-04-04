Indonesia's coronavirus infections top 2,000
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2020 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 04:23 PM BdST
Indonesia reported 106 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the southeast Asian country to 2,092.
Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto also said there were 10 new deaths, taking the death toll to 191.
