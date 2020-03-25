Home > World > South-East Asia

Malaysia extends movement curbs to April 14 as virus cases surge

Published: 25 Mar 2020 12:01 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2020 12:11 PM BdST

Malaysia's prime minister on Wednesday extended a two-week virtual lockdown to April 14 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country, which has the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia.

Muhyiddin Yassin said the country had 172 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday noon, taking the total to 1796, with 17 deaths. The original restrictions were until March 31.

He also said that he will announce a comprehensive people-oriented economic stimulus package on Friday.

