Indonesian capital declares emergency over coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Mar 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 06:00 PM BdST
The governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Friday declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks in the city, the centre of Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak.
Governor Anies Baswedan told a news conference that public entertainment would be stopped from Monday and public transportation limited. He urged companies to let staff work from home.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia seeks Rohingyas for coronavirus checks after mosque outbreak
- Myanmar army withdraws criminal complaint against Reuters
- 'Greater than a tsunami': Malaysia warns of coronavirus spread if curbs ignored
- In slums and windowless apartments, Asia's poor bear brunt of coronavirus
- Malaysia says pastor becomes country's first coronavirus death
- Two bombs explode outside Thai government office in Yala, wounding 18
- Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 114
- Philippine capital to undergo curfew, mall closures as coronavirus deaths rise to eight
- ‘Better than nothing’: Thailand encourages cloth masks amid surgical mask shortage
- Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3 to limit virus spread
Most Read
- Shops, public transport ordered closed in Madaripur’s Shibchar to stem coronavirus spread
- Burial for dead from coronavirus at Khilgaon-Taltola graveyard in Dhaka
- Thousands mass defying government to pray for coronavirus prevention in Bangladesh
- Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll, prepares to extend lockdown
- Bangladesh assigns army to build coronavirus quarantine unit
- Bangladesh closes bars to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- H&M issues notice of temporary lay-offs to 2,000 staff in Norway, Iceland
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Army to run coronavirus quarantine units in Dhaka’s Ashkona, Diabari
- In Iran, every 10 minutes one person dies from the coronavirus