Home > World > South-East Asia

Indonesian capital declares emergency over coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Mar 2020 06:00 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 06:00 PM BdST

The governor of Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Friday declared a state of emergency for the next two weeks in the city, the centre of Indonesia's coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Anies Baswedan told a news conference that public entertainment would be stopped from Monday and public transportation limited. He urged companies to let staff work from home.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A police officer wearing protective mask stands guard outside the Seri Petaling Mosque, which has emerged as a source of hundreds of new coronavirus disease infections spanning across Southeast Asia, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia seeks Rohingyas for virus checks

Myanmar army withdraws complaint against Reuters

A man wearing protective mask is seen in silhouette as he looks at an information board at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, after Malaysia’s government closed its borders due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sepang, Malaysia Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

'Greater than a tsunami'

Men wearing protective masks walk inside the premises of a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Asia's poor bear brunt of coronavirus

A woman wearing protective mask, gloves and goggles, arrives at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, after the Malaysia's government announces its borders to be closed on Mar 18 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Sepang, Malaysia, Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia reports first virus death

Security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb after if exploded in front of the government's Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala, Thailand Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

2 bombs explode outside Thai govt office

A thermographic device displays the temperature of arriving passengers before they enter immigrations at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Thailand Mar 14, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand reports 32 new virus cases

A woman covers her face while queuing inside the Araneta Centre Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines, Mar 13, 2020, following President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement of a local travel ban in the Philippine capital. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Philippine capital to undergo curfew

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.