Malaysia says pastor becomes country's first coronavirus death
Published: 17 Mar 2020 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 04:15 PM BdST
Malaysia reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 60-year-old pastor.
The state of Sarawak said 193 close contacts of the victim were undergoing home quarantine.
The country has reported 553 coronavirus cases, the highest in Southeast Asia.

