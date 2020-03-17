Home > World > South-East Asia

Malaysia says pastor becomes country's first coronavirus death

   

Published: 17 Mar 2020

Malaysia reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, a 60-year-old pastor.

The state of Sarawak said 193 close contacts of the victim were undergoing home quarantine.

The country has reported 553 coronavirus cases, the highest in Southeast Asia.

