Home > World > South-East Asia

Thailand reports 32 new coronavirus cases, brings total to 114

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Mar 2020 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 01:20 PM BdST

Thailand reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total infections in the Southeast Asian country to 114, health officials said.

It was the biggest daily jump in cases in Thailand, which was one of the first countries outside China to report coronavirus infections that has since swept much of the world.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A woman covers her face while queuing inside the Araneta Centre Bus Terminal in Cubao, Quezon City, Philippines, Mar 13, 2020, following President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement of a local travel ban in the Philippine capital. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Philippine capital to undergo curfew

Women take part in a workshop to learn how to make face masks to protect against coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand Mar 9, 2020. Reuters

Thailand encourages cloth masks amid shortage

A street is seen at an empty touristic area, due to fear of coronavirus in Phuket, Thailand Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries

An officer uses a thermal scanner in I Gusti Ngurah Rai International airport after Indonesia confirmed new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Mar 10, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia confirms first virus death

Papuans board the bus to be evacuated by Indonesia Military (TNI) and police guard pots, after clashes between security forces and separatist rebels, in Mimika, Papua, Indonesia Mar 8, 2020. REUTERS

Hundreds of Indonesian residents flee clashes

Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon arrives for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) heads of state in Minsk, Belarus Nov 30, 2017. REUTERS

Tajikistan asks Muslims to pray at home

Women bang pots and pans during a protest at the start of a nationwide feminist strike on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain, Mar 8, 2019. REUTERS

S Korea's first feminist party launches on Mar 8

The gunman who has hostaged at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Hostages freed from Manila mall

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.