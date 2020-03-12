‘Better than nothing’: Thailand encourages cloth masks amid surgical mask shortage
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2020 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2020 02:28 PM BdST
Thailand's health authorities are encouraging people to make cloth face masks at home to guard against the spread of the coronavirus amid a shortage of surgical masks.
Thailand, which has reported a total of 70 cases, put surgical masks and sanitisers under its list of controlled goods last month, as the spread of the coronavirus led to shortages in stores.
The shortage of surgical masks prompted the Thai government to approve a 225 million baht ($7 million) budget last week for government agencies to produce 50 million cloth masks in a matter of days for nationwide distribution.
Cloth masks are enough to prevent people from catching the virus via droplets from coughing or sneezing, said Panpimon Wipulakorn, Director-General for the Department of Health.
A woman shows a face mask she made in a workshop, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand Mar 9, 2020. REUTERS
The official herself appeared in a public health ministry video teaching people how to make cloth masks at home. Workshops have also been set up nationwide to help produce the masks.
Many Thais answered the government's call by getting together in small groups at community centres around the country to make masks from cloth and distribute them to others for free.
It did not take long for Phongsai Kaewvichit, a 63-year-old retiree, to make one.
"I'm making these cloth face masks for my family and relatives because I can't find the surgical masks anymore and the price is very high," said Phongsai.
"I think it is better than nothing because at least it can protect me from people's saliva in close contact."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thailand cancels visa on arrival for 18 countries, visa exemptions for 3 to limit virus spread
- Indonesia records first death from coronavirus
- Hundreds of residents flee clashes near mine in Indonesia's Papua
- Tajikistan asks Muslims to pray at home because of coronavirus
- South Korea's first feminist party launches on International Women's Day
- Hostages are freed from Manila mall
- Sacked security guard holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall, one wounded
- Malaysian police arrest man for insulting king, investigate three others
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Malaysia swears in new prime minister as Mahathir forced out
Most Read
- India cancels almost all visas, closes Myanmar border, as regional coronavirus cases rise
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Hasina to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway Thursday
- Two Bangladeshi patients recover from coronavirus infection, no new cases detected: IEDCR
- Britain, Italy announce war chests to soften impact of coronavirus
- Nobel laureate Yunus fined after he apologises for breaching Bangladesh labour law
- World Health Organization calls coronavirus outbreak ‘pandemic’ for first time
- Govt allocates Tk 500m for health services to tackle coronavirus
- Tom Hanks says he has coronavirus
- Fire ravages slum in Dhaka's Rupnagar