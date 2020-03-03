Home > World > South-East Asia

South Korea's first feminist party launches on International Women's Day

>>Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published: 03 Mar 2020 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2020 04:07 PM BdST

South Korea's first feminist party has vowed to push for equal pay and tougher laws to end widespread voyeurism against women as it gears up to contest an upcoming election.

Due to be launched on March 8 - International Women's Day - the Women's Party has signed up over 8,000 members, founded as a growing feminism movement has started to emerge in the socially conservative Asian nation.

It is hoping to win four of 300 parliamentary seats up for grabs in an April 15 poll although political analysts said it would be a challenge for the fledgling party.

"Women's (issues) have been marginalised by other parties and we want to put them at the forefront," Kim Eun-ju, a veteran women's rights activist and one of the party's founders, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation ahead of the launch.

"We want to highlight the seriousness of discrimination, violence and inequality against women."

Targeting young women, Kim said the party - which will submit a formal registration a day after its launch - would lobby for stronger laws to curb the epidemic of voyeurism or "spycam porn", where victims are filmed urinating or having sex.

The epidemic prompted tens of thousands of women to take to the streets in 2018 and laid the foundation for a feminism movement which has since gathered pace in other areas, from abandoning makeup to rejecting marriage.

The new party also aimed to close a gender wage gap, which is the highest among advanced countries at 34.1% in 2018 - more than double the average for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

After the last 2016 poll, South Korea had 51 women lawmakers which was the country's highest ever female presentation in parliament at 17%, although this lagged the global average of about 25%.

South Korea's first female president, Park Geun-hye, took office in 2013 and served until 2017 when she was ousted over a corruption scandal.

"The setting up of the Women's Party is significant but as a minor party it would be fairly difficult to tap into a broader electorate," said Chae Jin-won, a professor in politics at the Kyung Hee University in Seoul.

He said it would be "challenging" for the party to win four seats as the electoral system traditionally favours the major parties despite a law reform last year to address the issue.

South Korea was ranked 108 out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Index.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The gunman who has hostaged at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Hostages freed from Manila mall

The gunman who has hostaged at least a dozen people shows a grenade on a video call with a policeman, witnessed by members of the media outside a mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2020. REUTERS

Gunman holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall

Malaysian police officers wear protective masks while they stand guard outside National Palace, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 10, 2020. REUTERS

Man held for insulting Malaysian king

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars while attending a drill by a unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA), North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS

Virus patient ‘shot dead’ in N Korea

Muhyiddin Yassin takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony as the 8th prime minister of Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 1, 2020. REUTERS

Muhyiddin sworn in as Malaysia PM

School staff leave after the government announced a 14-day closure as they found a 8-year old student was infected with coronavirus, at Phraharuthai Donmuang School in Bangkok, Thailand February 26, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand records first virus death

Malaysia's Prime Minister Designate and former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves to reporters outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 29, 2020. Reuters

Malaysian king names Muhyiddin as PM

A girl wearing a protective mask plays a violin at the entrance of the skytrain in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus cases rise to 42 in Thailand

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.