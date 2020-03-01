Thailand records first coronavirus death
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2020 11:44 AM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 11:44 AM BdST
Thailand has recorded its first coronavirus death as a 35-year-old man, who also had dengue fever, dies from the virus, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoen, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said in the news conference on Sunday.
Thailand has recorded 42 coronavirus cases since January, 30 of those have recovered and gone home and 11 are still being treated in hospitals, according to the department.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thailand records first coronavirus death
- Malaysia's king appoints Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister
- He drove her to the hospital. She gave him the coronavirus
- New coronavirus infection in Thailand takes tally to 42
- Malaysian rivals Mahathir and Anwar ally again amid turmoil
- Malaysia's Mahathir says parliament to choose new PM
- Malaysia's Anwar seeks to become PM amid turmoil
- Malaysia's Mahathir says he will return as prime minister if he has support
- Thailand reports 3 new virus cases, urges disclosure of travel history
- Malaysia's Mahathir proposes 'unity government' to strengthen grip
Most Read
- Malaysia's Mahathir out as former interior minister Muhyiddin is named PM
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- Woman dies after falling off rickshaw during robbery in Dhaka
- US strikes deal with Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
- Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls
- Two Bangladeshi nationals recover from coronavirus in Singapore
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Seven killed after car crashes into tree in Rajshahi
- First coronavirus death in US reported in Washington state