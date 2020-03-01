Home > World > South-East Asia

Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2020 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 01:37 PM BdST

A North Korean official, who recently returned from China, has reportedly been executed on suspicion of carrying the deadly coronavirus infection, according to the US-based news portal Tech Times.

On Feb 13, the New York Post reported on a suspected case of coronavirus in the isolated country involving an unidentified North Korean official who was purportedly quarantined upon returning home from China.

According to the report, the official insisted on going to a public bathroom even while he was under quarantine, following which, he was allegedly shot dead in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.

It came after the country’s leader Kim Jong-Un decreed that anyone who breaks the coronavirus quarantine without permission from the authorities would be dealt with “by military law" – meaning execution on the spot once they are caught.

As of now, North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but state media said a month-long quarantine period had been imposed for people showing symptoms and "high-intensity" measures were taken, including reinforcing checks in border regions and at airports and sea ports.

On Feb 16, Kim made his first public appearance in 22 days to visit a mausoleum marking the anniversary of the birth of his father and late leader Kim Jong Il.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Malaysia's Prime Minister Designate and former interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin waves to reporters outside his residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 29, 2020. Reuters

Malaysian king names Muhyiddin as PM

A girl wearing a protective mask plays a violin at the entrance of the skytrain in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 26, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus cases rise to 42 in Thailand

The Wat Pho temple complex in Bangkok, Feb 24, 2020. Since the coronavirus outbreak, many of Bangkok’s gilded Buddhist sites, once packed with tourists, are nearly empty. The New York Times

Thai taxi driver catches coronavirus

Malaysia's Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad leaves after an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 28, 2020. REUTERS

Mahathir, Anwar ally again amid turmoil

Malaysia's Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Feb 27, 2020. REUTERS

Parliament to choose new PM: Mahathir

Malaysia's politician Anwar Ibrahim leaves People's Justice Party headquarters after a meeting in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Malaysia's Anwar seeks to become PM

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attends a meeting of political and civil leaders looking to change the government in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar 27, 2016. REUTERS

Mahathir looks to return as PM

Commuters wearing protective masks walk inside the MRT subway in Bangkok, Thailand Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand reports 3 new virus cases

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.