Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea

News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 01:37 PM BdST
A North Korean official, who recently returned from China, has reportedly been executed on suspicion of carrying the deadly coronavirus infection, according to the US-based news portal Tech Times.
On Feb 13, the New York Post reported on a suspected case of coronavirus in the isolated country involving an unidentified North Korean official who was purportedly quarantined upon returning home from China.
According to the report, the official insisted on going to a public bathroom even while he was under quarantine, following which, he was allegedly shot dead in a bid to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.
It came after the country’s leader Kim Jong-Un decreed that anyone who breaks the coronavirus quarantine without permission from the authorities would be dealt with “by military law" – meaning execution on the spot once they are caught.
As of now, North Korea has not confirmed any cases of the virus, but state media said a month-long quarantine period had been imposed for people showing symptoms and "high-intensity" measures were taken, including reinforcing checks in border regions and at airports and sea ports.
On Feb 16, Kim made his first public appearance in 22 days to visit a mausoleum marking the anniversary of the birth of his father and late leader Kim Jong Il.
