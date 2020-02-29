New coronavirus infection in Thailand takes tally to 42
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Feb 2020 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 29 Feb 2020 12:21 PM BdST
Thailand recorded a new coronavirus infection, taking its tally to 42 cases since January, a health official said on Saturday.
The victim is a 21-year-old Thai salesman whose job brought him exposure to foreign tourists, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, told a news conference.
Thailand has not yet had a death from the virus, although 28 patients have recovered and 14 are being treated in hospital.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus has fuelled fears of a pandemic, with six countries reporting their first cases this week as the World Health Organization raised its global risk alert to "very high".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysian rivals Mahathir and Anwar ally again amid turmoil
- Malaysia's Mahathir says parliament to choose new PM
- Malaysia's Anwar seeks to become PM amid turmoil
- Malaysia's Mahathir says he will return as prime minister if he has support
- Thailand reports 3 new virus cases, urges disclosure of travel history
- Malaysia's Mahathir proposes 'unity government' to strengthen grip
- Indonesia's capital hit by serious flooding for second time this year
- Myanmar students face charges over internet shutdown protest: student union
- Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty
- Malaysian politics in turmoil amid talk of new coalition; markets fall
Most Read
- WHO raises global risk of coronavirus from 'high' to 'very high'
- Bangladesh easing rules allowing drones for research, entertainment
- Dhaka WASA raises water price by 24.97% for households
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Most coronavirus cases are mild. That’s good and bad news
- Visva-Bharati teachers pledge support for Bangladeshi girl facing deportation in India
- Govt plans to introduce online-only college application system
- As India counts the dead, questions swirl about police response
- Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
- Coronavirus panic wipes $6 trillion off world stocks this week