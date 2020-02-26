Home > World > South-East Asia

Malaysia's Mahathir says he will return as prime minister if he has support

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Feb 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 03:18 PM BdST

Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday he would return as full-time premier if he had the support of the parliament and that he wanted to form a government that is not aligned with any political party.

He also apologised for the political turmoil in the country following his unexpected resignation on Monday.

"I propose a government that is not aligned with any party, but only prioritises the interests of the country," Mahathir said in a televised address.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Commuters wearing protective masks walk inside the MRT subway in Bangkok, Thailand Feb 24, 2020. REUTERS

Thailand reports 3 new virus cases

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gestures to his well-wishers before leaving a mosque after Friday prayers in Putrajaya near Kuala Lumpur Oct 31, 2003. REUTERS

Mahathir proposes to lead 'unity government'

Children play in floodwaters at the Pondok Maharta residence, Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 25, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/ via REUTERS

Jakarta hit by serious flooding

Protesters march against internet shutdown in Rakhine state in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 23, 2020. Picture taken Feb 23, 2020 . REUTERS

Myanmar students face charges over protest

FILE PHOTO: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrives to visit jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is recuperating from surgery, at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia January 10, 2018. REUTERS

Mahathir returns as interim PM

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim looks at Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Nov 23, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian politics in turmoil

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Mahathir submits resignation letter

A medical worker takes a rest outside a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

S Korea raises disease alert to highest level

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.