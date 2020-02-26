Malaysia's Mahathir says he will return as prime minister if he has support
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 03:18 PM BdST
Malaysia's interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday he would return as full-time premier if he had the support of the parliament and that he wanted to form a government that is not aligned with any political party.
He also apologised for the political turmoil in the country following his unexpected resignation on Monday.
"I propose a government that is not aligned with any party, but only prioritises the interests of the country," Mahathir said in a televised address.
