Thai police arrest gunman for killing ex-wife at shopping mall
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2020 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 10:46 AM BdST
A man killed his ex-wife and wounded another person at a shopping centre in Bangkok on Tuesday, police said, just 10 days after a mass shooting at another mall in Thailand's northeast.
The man had gone into a beauty clinic at Century The Movie Plaza mall where his ex-wife worked and opened fire, killing her and wounding a bystander, Colonel Kissana Pattanacharoen said.
The gunman was arrested while on the run in another province, police said on Wednesday morning.
He was charged with premeditated murder and illegal gun possession, and three other charges.
The shooting came with Thailand on edge after the shooting rampage earlier in the month.
On Feb 8 and 9, a soldier killed at least a dozen people at the Terminal 21 shopping centre in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. He had earlier killed his commanding officer, other soldiers at his base and several people at a Buddhist temple.
Gun ownership is relatively common in Thailand, with about 10 million privately owned firearms in the country in 2016, according to Gunpolicy.org, or one for about every seven citizens.
Gun violence killed 1,729 people in 2016, about 10 times the rate per 100,000 as in neighbouring Malaysia, the organisation said.
Most violence involving firearms stem from personal disputes or robberies. Mass shootings or killings in public spaces are rare other than in the far south, where a decades-old insurgency persists.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gunman kills one person at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting
- Virus deals new blow to Cambodian city bound to China
- US bars Sri Lankan army chief accused of war crimes
- North Korea's Kim makes first public appearance in 22 days amid virus outbreak
- Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff at head office after coronavirus case emerges
- Hiding from coronavirus in Indonesia. But is it truly virus-free?
- Thailand bars cruise ship amid coronavirus fears
- Myanmar nationalists hold pro-military rally amid tensions with government
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- Thai mass shooter killed at shopping mall
Most Read
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Metro rail replica coach brought to Dhaka to showcase its services
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- HSBC to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
- Exiled Bangladeshi poet Daud Haider falls victim to credit card fraud in India
- Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple becomes latest business casualty
- Rumours will jeopardise efforts to prevent coronavirus spread: IEDCR
- Chinese ambassador advises against evacuation of 171 Bangladeshis from virus-hit Hubei province
- Hospital director dies in China's Wuhan, epicentre of coronavirus outbreak
- Gunman kills one person at Bangkok shopping mall days after mass shooting